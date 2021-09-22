Tata Tiago, Tigor & Altroz To Get CNG Variants In India Soon

Tata Motors is readying Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG, and Altroz CNG for launch in India, with speculations suggesting that Nexon might get a CNG option too

When the BS6 emission norms came into effect last year, a lot of carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, VW, Renault, etc., decided to discontinue their diesel engines. A few, like Hyundai and Kia, decided not to, as a large portion of their sales were brought in by diesel models. Tata Motors took the middle approach; it discontinued its smaller diesel engines, while the larger ones remained on sale.

As such, the Tiago and Tigor lost their diesel variants, while the diesel engines on Nexon and Harrier continued with BS6 updates. However, with petrol prices reaching the sky, the demand for affordable mobility continues to rise in India. To fulfil that, Tata Motors will introduce CNG powertrain options for a few of its vehicles very soon.

CNG versions of Tata Tiago and Tigor have been spotted multiple times during road tests in India. Recently, an Altroz CNG test mule was also spied on Indian roads. Interestingly, Tata Nexon test models with emissions testing equipment have also been spotted a few times, but we’re not sure if it would get a CNG version.

The Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz CNG will get a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 engine, which belts out 86 PS and 113 Nm when running on petrol. With CNG, the power output will go down noticeably. We expect the CNG variants to be priced at a premium of around Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 over the equivalent petrol trims, and these will get a manual gearbox option only.

Tata Punch will go on sale in India very soon, likely next month. There’s a chance that the manufacturer will offer a CNG option on this micro-SUV, perhaps at a later date, but this is only speculation at the moment. The manufacturer hasn’t offered any details about the powertrain options of the Punch yet.

It should be noted that Maruti Suzuki offers CNG option on the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon-R, and Celerio, while Hyundai offers it on the Santro, i10 Nios, and Aura. Tata will be the third manufacturer to offer factory-fitted CNG kits on its vehicles when its CNG models launch in India, reportedly in the coming months.