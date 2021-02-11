Tata Tiago Registers 60% Sales Growth In January 2021

Last month, Tata Motors dispatched 6,909 units of the Tiago hatchback, registering a YoY sales growth of 60.19 per cent

Tata Motors recently announced its retail figures for last month, and the homegrown carmaker has managed to kick the year off with rather strong sales numbers. Tata’s most affordable offering, the Tiago, has posted impressive sales numbers as well; the little Tata hatchback retailed a total of 6,909 units in January 2021.

During January of last year, a total of 4,313 units of the Tiago were sold, which translates to a sales growth of 60.19 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis in January 2021. The vehicle also recorded an increase of 13.9 per cent in sales on a Month-on-Month basis, with a total of 6,066 units of the Tiago sold in December 2020.

One of the biggest reasons for the rise in popularity of the Tata Tiago is its safety factor. Last year, Global NCAP crash tested the vehicle and awarded it a 4-star safety rating for adult occupants, along with a 3-star safety rating for child occupants, which makes the Tiago the safest vehicle in its segment. With awareness about car safety increasing among buyers, Tata’s sales are showing a consequent rise as well.

Powering the Tata Tiago is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which is capable of generating a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. There are two transmission options available here – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Tata is also planning to launch a CNG version of the Tiago (and Tigor), likely sometime during this year.

The price of the Tata Tiago currently ranges from Rs. 4.85 lakh to Rs. 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its main rivals in the Indian market include Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R and Celerio, Hyundai Santro, Ford Figo, etc.

Tata Motors has a lot of new launches lined up for the near future. The carmaker will launch the new Safari later this month, followed by the Altroz EV, Tigor EV facelift, and HBX (which could carry the production name of ‘Hornbill’) later this year. Tata Hexa will also return to the Indian market in its BS6 avatar very soon.