Both Tata Tiago and Tigor are offered with attractive EMI schemes to make the buying choice easier for customers

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon in the domestic market at the beginning of this year as they were updated to stick by the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy debuted in the Harrier. They are in line with Tata’s strategy of consistently updating its products to keep them fresh for customers. The 2020 Tiago had a starting price of Rs. 4.6 lakh while its sedan sibling carried a starting sticker tag of Rs. 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently, the Tiago hatchback range and Tigor sedan ranges remain similar in pricing despite the health crisis that shook the industry over the last three months. Automobile manufacturers are offering attractive discounts, easy financial schemes and buying options to reduce the lack of financial resources existing among the potential customers.

The EMI scheme starts at Rs. 4,999 for the Tiago that has been a regular top-seller for the brand while the Tigor has it at Rs. 5,999 across dealerships. This low-cost EMI is for first 6 months on a 5-year loan of Rs. 5,00,000 & Rs. 6,00,000 respectively.

The 2020 Tata Tigor facelift gets a series of exterior updates including a redesigned front grille with Y-shaped pattern, sharper headlamps, and full-width premium chrome strip. All the other design details remain as the previous model.

As for the Tiago, the styling revisions are largely similar with the presence of a sleeker headlamp cluster, newly designed grille, bolder front bumper, prominent chrome strip, reworked rear bumper and so on. The interior on both the 2020 Tata Tiago and Tigor received subtle changes including white contrast stitching and Y-shaped pattern in the seat upholstery.

As for the performance, the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel has been let go across the range due to the more stringent BSVI emission standards that came into effect from April 1, 2020. Thus, the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine continues. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a five-speed manual as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option. The range-topping models in both the models boast of features such as Harman audio, automatic climate control system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable and foldable mirrors and so on.