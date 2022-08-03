Tata Tiago NRG XT Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.42 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG XT comes with features such as 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels, a 3.5-inch infotainment system, a steering wheel with mounted controls, etc

As part of celebrating the first anniversary of the Tiago NRG, Tata Motors has officially introduced the Tiago NRG XT variant today at a price of Rs. 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand says the Tiago NRG contributes to 15 per cent of the compact hatchback’s petrol sales and is appreciated for its Global NCAP safety rating of four stars.

Courtesy of the new variant, the Tata Tiago NRG has now been made available in two trims: the Tiago XT NRG and the Tiago XZ NRG. Some of the key highlights in the Tiago NRG XT are a set of 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels, a 3.5-inch infotainment system sourced from Harman, a steering wheel with mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat and front fog lamps.

The signature elements available in the cross-hatch are a high ground clearance of 181 mm, Infinity Black Roof with roof rails and Charcoal black interiors, rugged body cladding, etc. Speaking of the launch of the new variant, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said,

“The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge. Kick starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG.”

Tata has also announced the updated features list in the Tiago XT variant as it gets 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels, height adjustable driver seat, rear parcel shelf and others that will be available across the XT range comprising Tiago XT, XTA and XT iCNG. An optional Rhythm pack for the Tiago XT petrol variant with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera and four tweeters is also present.

The Rhythm pack can be bought for an additional payment of Rs. 30,000 over the new XT trim. The new XT trim also gains the Midnight Plum colour alongside the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue and Flame Red paint schemes.