Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted At Dealership; Launch On August 4

The soon-to-launch Tata Tiago NRG facelift will be based on the current Tiago hatchback, featuring only a few changes to the design

Tata Motors will launch the Tiago NRG facelift in India on August 4. The vehicle was spotted at a dealership recently, giving us a few details about the exterior and interior design. Noticeable details include a blacked-out roof, black door handles, and black ORVM covers. There is black plastic cladding all around the vehicle, and some on the tailgate as well.

While this model sports a white exterior paint, an official teaser image for the car shows us that a new green exterior paint scheme would be on offer as well. The interior of the vehicle seems unchanged in design over the regular Tiago, and the equipment on offer includes a fully digital instrument console, a 7-inch infotainment system, manual AC, etc.

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG will sport the same exterior design updates over its previous iteration that were seen on the Tiago facelift last year. These include sharper headlamps, sharper front grille, redesigned bumper, etc. Also, its ground clearance will be increased compared to the regular model, and it will get faux roof rails as well.

Previously, the Tiago NRG was available with two engine options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.05-litre turbo-diesel. The latter has been discontinued due to the stricter emission norms, and thus the new version is expected to be offered with just the 1.2L powerplant, rated at 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque.

Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, which will send power to the front wheels. Like the old BS4 version, we expect the new BS6 version to be available in a single trim level. Of course, the Tiago NRG will be priced at a premium over the top-variant of the regular Tiago.

Also, Tata Motors is planning to launch another compact crossover in India, codenamed ‘HBX’. This upcoming mini-SUV will be based on Tata’s ALFA platform, and will likely be powered by the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine as the Tiago NRG. The HBX is expected to arrive in our market in the coming months, likely around the Diwali season.