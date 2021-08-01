Tata Tiago NRG Facelift – 5 Things We Know About It So Far

Check out our list of the top five things that we know about the soon-to-launch 2021 Tata Tiago NRG crossover hatchback

Tata Motors has been teasing the Tiago NRG facelift in India in recent days, which will be launching here soon. This upcoming model will be a rugged, crossover-style version of the Tiago hatchback. The Tiago NRG was previously available in our market between 2018 and 2020; the manufacturer had discontinued the vehicle before the BS6 emission norms had kicked in.

Here, we have listed the top five things that we currently know about the forthcoming Tata Tiago NRG facelift.

1. Exterior design

The 2021 Tiago NRG will feature a few changes to the exterior styling compared to its older iteration, in line with the current Tiago. The front fascia will be updated with sharper headlamps, an updated grille, and a restyled bumper. There would be a few changes over the regular Tiago as well, like black plastic cladding all around, faux roof rails, and additional cladding on the tailgate. The C-pillars and roof get black treatment as well, which adds a sporty touch to the design.

2. Interior design

The interior of the Tiago NRG facelift will bear only minimum changes over the previous model. The cabin design will remain largely unaltered, but the vehicle will get a larger infotainment system. Also, like the previous model, we’ll see sporty-looking coloured inserts around the AC vents, with a dark colour theme for the interior.

3. Features

Thanks to a few spy pictures, we know that the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which lacks physical buttons and dials. Other features on offer include a manual AC, a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel, push-button start/stop, and a rear parking camera. More features will be revealed when the vehicle is launched.

4. Powertrain

Powering this crossover hatchback will be a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor can generate a peak power and torque of 86 PS and 113 Nm, respectively, and will likely be available with a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

5. Launch and rivals

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG is scheduled to launch in the Indian market on August 4. The NRG would likely be available in a single trim level, in MT and AMT variants, and would be priced a little higher than the top-spec trim level of the regular Tiago. Upon arrival, its closest rivals would be the Maruti Ignis and Ford Freestyle.