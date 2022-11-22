Tata Tiago NRG CNG Launched In India At Rs. 7.39 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG CNG is available in a total of two variants and four colour schemes; becomes the third iCNG model from the brand

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Tiago NRG CNG, as we informed you a while ago. The newest inclusion to the iCNG family becomes the third model to feature the bi-fuel option as the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG versions were launched in January 2022 and the portfolio will be further expanded in the near future as the Nexon CNG and Altroz CNG are highly likely.

The Tata Tiago NRG CNG has been made available in a total of two variants and it can be had in four colour schemes. The brand says the Tiago NRG CNG has been brought in after seeing the ‘outstanding response’ for the cross hatchback over the last year. It features a high ground clearance of 177 mm to tackle typical Indian road conditions and suspension is also retuned.

The model can be bought in body shades namely Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey and it will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today. Speaking of the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said,

“In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience.”

The Tata Tiago NRG CNG’s XT variant is priced at Rs. 7,39,900 while the top-spec model costs Rs. 7,79,900 (ex-showroom). To differentiate itself from the regular petrol-only model, Tata has grafted new ‘iCNG’ badging on the outside and is equipped with a prominent front cladding, sporty black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, squircle wheel arches, and a set of 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels.

Introduced in 2016, Tata has witnessed significant success with the Tiago and has sold over 4.4 lakh units of the model since its launch.