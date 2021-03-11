Tata Tiago Gets New ‘Arizona Blue’ Paint Scheme In India

The newly introduced Arizona Blue paint scheme on the Tiago replaces the Tectonic Blue colour and the new colour is darker in shade

Tata Motors has launched a new exterior colour option for the Tiago known as Arizona Blue, which replaces the Tectonic Blue paint scheme that was offered with the hatchback until now. The Tiago’s new colour has been borrowed from its sedan sibling, i.e. Tigor, and is darker in shade as compared to the outgoing Tectonic Blue.

The new paint scheme is being offered with all variants of the Tiago, and can also be had with a contrast black roof and ORVMs on the range-topping XZ+ and XZA+ variants. The Arizona Blue paint scheme looks similar to the Royal Blue colour on the newly launched Tata Safari.

That said, the Tiago’s colour options now include Arizona Blue, Flame Red, Victory Yellow, Pearlescent White, Daytona Grey, and Pure Silver. No other changes have been made to the hatch whatsoever. The Tiago is currently one of the best-selling Tata cars in the Indian market and is also the most affordable car in the automaker’s Indian portfolio.

Tata retails the hatch at a base price of Rs 4.85 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.84 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Under the hood of the Tata Tiago is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 86 PS of power, as well as 113 Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an optional 5-speed AMT.

The features on offer with the car include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Harman, automatic climate control, all-four power windows, a digital instrument cluster, 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear defogger with wiper and a cooled glovebox.

Also, the AMT variants are offered with a creep function and a ‘Sport’ mode. The Tata Tiago currently puts up against the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Wagon R among other similarly priced hatchbacks in the Indian market.