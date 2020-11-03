Tata Tiago Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio – Specifications Comparison

The B1 hatchback segment continues to be one of the most popular spaces in the Indian market, and currently consists of cars like Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio, Hyundai Santro etc

The Tiago is currently the most affordable Tata offering in the country, and it certainly is one of the most value for money cars in its segment. Tata upgraded the Tiago to comply with the BS6 emission norms in January this year, which also resulted in the car receiving a mid-life refresh with some visual changes and new features.

The Tiago’s biggest competitor in terms of sales is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, which continues to go neck and neck against the former month in, month out. Here is a detailed comparison between the two entry-level hatchbacks to make it easier for you to decide which one is better for you –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Tata Tiago measures 3765 mm in length, 1677 mm in width, stands 1535 mm tall and has a 2400 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a length of 3695 mm, a width of 1600 mm, a height of 1560 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2425 mm.

Car Tata Tiago Maruti Suzuki Celerio Length 3765 mm 3695 mm Width 1677 mm 1600 mm Height 1535 mm 1560 mm Wheelbase 2400 mm 2425 mm

This means that the Tata Tiago is 70 mm longer and 77 mm taller than the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. However, the latter is 25 mm taller and has a 25 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Tiago.

Powertrains

Powering the Tata Tiago is a sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 86 PS of maximum power, as well as 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an optional 5-speed AMT.

Car Tata Tiago Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine 1.2-litre, 3-cyl, NA petrol 1.0-litre, 3-cyl, NA petrol Power 86 PS 68 PS Torque 113 Nm 90 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/AGS

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio on the other hand, gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 68 PS power and 90 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while an AGS auto is also offered. The Celerio can also be had with a petrol-CNG powertrain, which slightly lowers the power and torque output to 59 PS and 78 Nm respectively.

Features

On the feature front, the Tiago comes equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, rear defogger with wiper, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-speaker premium sound system from Harman, automatic climate control, all-four power windows, a digital speedo as well as a cooled glovebox. Additionally, the AMT variant comes with a creep function and a ‘Sport’ mode.

The Celerio on the other hand, gets 14-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, manual AC, height-adjustable driver seat, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs as well as 4 speakers.

Safety

Both the hatchbacks come equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, front seatbelt reminder. In addition to that, the Tata Tiago gets Corner Stability Control as well as a reverse parking camera.

Price

Tata retails the Tiago at a base price of Rs 4.68 lakh which goes up to Rs 6.72 lakh for the top-end automatic trim. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki has priced the Celerio between Rs 4.41 – 5.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

While the prices of the entry-level variants of these two hatches are similar, the top-end variants have a difference of over Rs 1 lakh, with the Tata Tiago being the more expensive one. This means that you can get a fully-loaded automatic Celerio for much lesser than what you’d be shelling out for the top-end Tiago AMT.

However, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio seems a little too dated now, and certainly lacks some of the feel-good features that even the more affordable S-Presso gets. On the contrary, the Tata Tiago was updated earlier this year, and the update brought not only visual updates, but also a range of new features. In addition, the Tiago gets a bigger and more powerful engine as compared to the Celerio.