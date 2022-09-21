Tata Tiago EV To Likely Get 300+ Km Range & Regen Modes

Tata Tiago EV will be revealed on September 28, 2022 in India and it could adopt the Ziptron-based powertrain from Tigor EV

Tata Motors will officially unveil the electrified version of the Tiago hatchback on September 28, 2022 in the domestic market and it will likely become the brand’s most affordable zero-emission offering upon launch. The Tiago EV is expected to sit below the Tigor EV and will get features such as multi-mode regeneration braking technology.

The multi-mode regen braking system debuted in the Nexon EV Prime, which was launched a few months ago and it could be made available in the Tigor EV in the near future. The regenerative braking tech uses an electric vehicle’s motor as a generator to convert much of the kinetic energy lost when decelerating back into stored energy in the vehicle’s battery.

At the peak regen level, one-pedal driving comes into play. Other highlights of the Tata Tiago EV include cruise control, which is not present in the Tigor EV while a rotary drive selector enables Sports mode. While the technical specifications of the electric hatchback are not out yet officially, it could have plenty in common with the Tigor EV.

The electric sedan is one of the best-selling EVs currently in the market courtesy of its shift to the Ziptron technology last year. It comes in two different configurations as one is available for fleet aggregators in the form of Xpres-T and the other for personal users. The base Xpres-T comes with a 21.3 kWh battery pack and the electric motor enables 41 hp and 105 Nm.

It has a claimed driving range of 213 km on a single charge. Using a DC fast charger, it can be replenished back to 100 per cent in an hour and 50 minutes. Tata may as well use the Ziptron tech as the larger 26 kWh Li-ion battery pack capable of 306 km drive range could be incorporated and it produces 75 hp and 170 Nm.

The 25 kW DC fast charger can recharge the battery in one hour and five minutes. The exterior of the Tiago EV will boast the signature blue accents and the interior could get blue touches as well signifying its eco-friendly nature.