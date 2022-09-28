Tata Tiago EV Launched In India At Rs. 8.49 Lakh With 315 Km Range

Tata Tiago EV comes with 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery choices with 250 km and 315 km claimed driving range respectively in the MIDC cycle

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Tiago EV in the domestic market. The electric hatchback has made its global debut today and predictably, it has become the most affordable electric vehicle offering from the brand. The Tata Tiago EV carries a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh for the base XE variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.79 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping XZ+ Tech Lux variant.

The five-seater is based on the regular Tiago EV and its X0 platform has been modified to suit the battery pack and other critical internals. It is offered in multiple variants in an expansive range with two battery options giving more flexibility to the descending customers. The reservations for the Tata Tiago EV will officially open on October 10, 2022.

The deliveries of the electrified compact hatch will begin in January 2023. The smaller 19.2 kWh Li-ion battery pack with a 3.3 kW AC charging option is available in XE and XT variants, priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh and Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The larger 24 kWh battery with 3.3 kW AC charging option comes in XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux variants.

Tata Tiago EV Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE Rs. 8.49 lakh 2. 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT Rs. 9.09 lakh 3. 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT Rs. 9.99 lakh 4. 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Rs. 10.79 lakh 5. 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Tech Lux Rs. 11.29 lakh 6. 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Rs. 11.29 lakh 7. 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Tech Lux Rs. 11.79 lakh

They are priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, Rs. 10.79 lakh and Rs. 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. With the 7.2 kW AC charging option, the same battery option is priced at Rs. 11.29 lakh and Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux variants respectively. It has to be noted that the introductory prices are applicable only for the first 10,000 customers.

Out of the allotted units, 2,000 units have been reserved for the existing Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV customers. The equipment list comprises connected car features as standard, sport mode, leatherette seats, automatic AC as standard, cooled glovebox, puncture repair kit as standard, i-TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

The 19.2 kWh battery pack enables a claimed driving range of 250 km in a single charge in the MIDC cycle while the 24 kWh battery has a longer claimed range of 315 km. The charging options include the regular 15A home socket, 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger that can replenish back to 100 per cent in 3 hours and 36 minutes. The DC fast charger does 10 to 80 per cent in just 57 units.