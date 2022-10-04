Tata Tiago EV Is India’s Most Affordable EV – Just Rs. 0.6 Per Km

Tata Tiago EV’s bookings will commence on October 10, 2022 while the deliveries are scheduled from January 2023

Tata Motors introduced the Tiago EV at a highly attractive introductory price starting at Rs. 8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers and of which 2000 are reserved for the existing owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The reservation for the affordable electric hatchback will commence on October 10, 2022 while the deliveries are scheduled from January 2023.

It is part of Tata’s plans to have a portfolio of ten electric vehicles by 2026 and it has also entered 80 new cities as the network has been expanded to more than 165 cities. The Tata Tiago EV is equipped with IP67-rated 24 kWh and 19.2 kWh battery packs with the former having an MIDC drive range of 315km while the latter has it at 250 km on a single charge.

To make the offering more attractive, Tata will see the electric hatch with an eight-year or 1.60 lakh km warranty (whichever comes first) for the battery and the electric motor. For greater convenience, four charging options are also available: a 15A plug point for anywhere and anytime charging, a standard 3.3kW AC charger, a 7.2kW AC home fast charger that can add 35 km range in just 30 minutes (10-100 per cent in 3 hr 36 mins) and a DC fast charger.

The DC fast charging can add 110km of range with just half an hour of charging and can charge 10-80 per cent in just 57 minutes. The homegrown manufacturer claims that the Tiago EV has a running cost of Rs. 1,100 per 1,000 km of driving making it a highly attractive proposition and with the consumption of 20 units for 250 km, you will have to spend Rs. 0.6 or 60 paise per km.

The Tiago EV is also packed with features such as 45 connected car features, an 8-speaker Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, leatherette seats, contrast roof, fully automatic climate control as standard, projector headlamps, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, electric ORVMs with auto fold, push button start/stop, DRLs, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, etc.

A permanent magnet synchronous motor delivers a peak output of 55 kW and an instant torque of 114 Nm. It is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 60 Kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The Tiago EV will be available with five exterior shades and two driving modes namely City and Sport along with four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes.