Tata Tiago EV Is Here With 315 Km Range – Top 5 Things You Should Know

Tata Motors is currently the best-selling electric brand in India and is offering cars like the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV in its electric portfolio. The recently launched Tata Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh and is currently the cheapest electric car on sale in India. Here are the top 5 things you should know about the newly launched Tata Tiago EV.

Powertrain Options

Two Ziptron high-voltage powertrain options are being offered with Tata Tiago EV for Indian buyers. The more affordable setup gets a 19.2 kWh battery pack that comes mated to a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with a rated output of 61 hp and 110 Nm. This version boasts a claimed range of 250 km on a single charge. The second option gets a larger 24 kWh battery pack that powers a more powerful 74 hp motor with a rated torque output of 114 Nm. This larger battery pack offers a longer, 315 km range on a single charge.

Charging options

Both the battery packs are capable of fast charging and can be topped up from 0 to 10 per cent in just 57 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger. Other than this, the Tiago EV also gets a 3.3 kW standard home AC charger while the buyers can also opt for an optional 7.2 kWh AC fast charger. This fast charger takes 2 hours and 35 minutes to charge the 19.2 kWh battery pack and 3 hours and 35 minutes to charge the larger, 24 kWh battery pack.

Styling Updates

No major changes are being offered with the new Tiago EV except for some minor updates to differentiate it from the standard ICE versions. To start with, the Tiago EV has electric blue accents around the body and headlamps while we also see tri-arrow Y-Shaped elements incorporated in the air dam and the new closed front grille.

The 14-inch hyper-style wheels also have a unique design. This new electric hatchback will be offered in five colours – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical mist.

Interiors And Features

The cabin too is largely similar to the ICE version of the Tiago but does get blue accents on the interiors. It also gets a leatherette steering wheel and seats to differentiate it from the petrol-powered version. The gear lever has been replaced with a rotary dial for the drive mode selection and also gets a Sports mode.

The Tiago EV also gets 45 connected car features via the ZConnect app. Other features on offer include hill start and descent assist, TPMS, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamp, push-button start, and cruise control. A multi-mode regen feature is also being offered with the Tiago EV.

Price And Variants