Tata Tiago EV Drive Review & Exclusive Range Test – Video

Tata Tiago EV will have its deliveries commence in January 2023; sold in four trims namely XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux

Towards the end of September 2022, Tata Motors introduced its entry-level passenger electric vehicle, the Tiago EV, in India. It carries a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom introductory, pan India). The compact electric hatchback has been made available in four trims namely XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux.

The bookings for the Tata Tiago EV are open since October 10, 2022 and on its very first day, the reservations crossed the 10,000 mark. The deliveries of the Tiago EV will commence next month. The electric hatch is available in two battery packs. The 19.2 kWh Li-ion unit has a claimed MIDC range of 250 km while the 24 kWh has it at 315 km on a single charge.

Both battery packs and the motor are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance and they have a standard warranty of eight years or 1.60 lakh km. In the video linked below, we have talked about the driving capabilities of the Tiago EV while its real-world range and practicality have also been tested. It is based on Tata’s Ziptron high-voltage architecture like the Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor produces 74 hp and 114 Nm in the 24 kWh battery pack equipped variants while the smaller battery pack equipped variants develop 61 hp and 110 Nm. The former can accelerate from zero to 60 kph in just 5.7 seconds while the latter is half a second shy. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger, the Tiago EV can replenish from 10 to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes.

The standard 3.3kW home charger though recharges the 19.2kWh battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent in 5 hours and 5 minutes while the 24kWh battery takes 6 hours and 20 minutes. The optional 7.2kW AC fast charger is also available with the Tiago EV. The exterior gets electric blue accents, tri-arrow Y-shaped elements, new 14-inch wheels and a shut-off grille.

The five colour schemes on sale are Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist. Some of the interior highlights are signature blue accents, leatherette steering wheel and seats, rotary dial in place of the traditional gear stick, 45 connected car features, hill start and descent assist, TPMS, automatic climate control, multi-mode regen, cruise control and so on.