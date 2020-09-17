Tata Tiago Dark Edition Rendered With Sporty All-Black Exterior

Just like the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, the Tiago Dark Edition looks spruced up and much more sportier than the standard version

The Tata Tiago is a complete package – it comes with a powerful engine, has a please-all design, and gets plentiful features. Hence, the hatchback is one of the highest-selling Tata cars in the Indian market. Tata had updated the Tiago with BS6 compliance, a new front-end design and a few new features in January this year.

While Tata did retail a special ‘Wizz’ edition of the pre-facelift version of the hatchback, the facelifted model is yet to receive any special limited-edition variant. However, Shoeb R. Kalania of IAB decided to give the Tiago a special makeover. The digital artist took inspiration from the Harrier Dark Edition, and created a rendering of what could possibly be the Tiago Dark Edition.

The rendered car gets an all-black paint scheme, similar to the Harrier Dark Edition. The chrome elements have been replaced with piano black inserts all around. The fog lamp housing, the front radiator grille, and even the alloy wheels have all been blacked out. A ‘Black’ badge can also be seen on the front fender of the car. To spice up things even more, the artist has added projector headlamps.

While the standard Tiago misses out on projector headlamps, its equipment list is fairly large. The features on offer include a 7-inch ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Harman audio system with four speakers, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, cooled glove box, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and much more.

The Tiago is currently offered in the country with a sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 86 PS of maximum power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT.

Tata retails the Tiago at a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.73 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end auto trim. The hatch competes against the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, etc.