Tata Tiago CNG Vs Maruti Wagon-R CNG – Detailed Specs Comparison

Check out our detailed on-paper comparison between Tata Tiago i-CNG and its biggest rival, Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG

Tata Motors recently launched its first-ever factory-fitted CNG cars in India – Tiago i-CNG and Tigor i-CNG. The pair has already managed to generate a lot of buzz, as they are better equipped and more powerful than rivals. Between the two, the more affordable Tiago CNG is expected to be the more popular choice among new car buyers.

Here, we have compared Tata Tiago i-CNG with one of the most popular CNG-powered cars in the Indian market – Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG – to see how they stack up against each other.

Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Wagon-R CNG – Exterior design and dimension

Tata Tiago is a good-looking hatchback, with angular headlamps, a wide front grille, bulbous taillights, 14-inch hyperstyle steel wheels, and chrome door handles. To differentiate the CNG version from the petrol-only version, an ‘i-CNG’ badge has been added to the tailgate.

Maruti Wagon-R has a very pretty exterior design, with shapely headlights, blacked-out door handles, tall C-pillar-mounted taillights, flared wheelarches, and 13-inch steel wheels (with wheel caps). The tallboy styling gives it some heft, despite the small dimensions. There is no badging to mark this as a CNG car, but there are stickers on the windscreens for that.

Dimensions Tata Tiago i-CNG Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG Length 3,765mm 3,655mm Width 1,677mm 1,620mm Height 1,535mm 1,675mm Wheelbase 2,400mm 2,435mm

Tata Tiago is significantly longer and wider than Maruti Wagon-R, however, the latter has the advantage in terms of height. Also, the Maruti hatchback has a longer wheelbase as well. In terms of road presence, both vehicles are equally matched.

Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Wagon-R CNG – Interior styling and features

The interior of Tiago is well-built and robust, with a simplistic overall design. The black and beige colour theme (black and grey on lower trims) looks good, and the fully-digital LCD instrument console is unique for this segment. The flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional), angular AC vents, and expansive dashboard look good as well.

The top-spec ‘XZ Plus’ trim comes loaded with all-power windows, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, electrically-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), etc. The space is good all around, although three people at the back would be a squeeze.

Maruti Wagon-R CNG has an extremely simplistic cabin design; the dashboard is flat and simple, the side AC vents are round, while the centre ones are rectangular with rounded edges. The round steering wheel is multifunctional, and the instrument console consists of an analogue speedometer and a tiny LCD MID (no tachometer).

Features on offer include front power windows, manually-adjustable ORVMs, manual AC, etc. There is no infotainment system on offer (not even a 2-DIN system), and even the steering wheel has no adjustment option. To keep the prices down, Maruti has kept the equipment list of Wagon-R very frugal, although the space is brilliant for four seating four people.

Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Wagon-R CNG – Engine specifications

Powering the Tata Tiago i-CNG is a 1.2-litre NA engine, which belts out 86 PS and 113 Nm when running on petrol, while on CNG, it generates 73.4 PS and 95 Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a 5-speed transmission only.

As for Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG, it has a 1.0-litre NA engine under the hood. The motor is good for 68 PS and 90 Nm on petrol mode, and 59 PS and 78 Nm on CNG mode. Transmission choices are limited to just one – a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Specifications Tata Tiago i-CNG Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG Engine size 1.2-litre 1.0-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3 Naturally aspirated, inline-3 Max. power 86 PS (petrol)/73.4 PS (CNG) 68 PS (petrol)/59 PS (CNG) Max. torque 113 Nm (petrol)/95 Nm (CNG) 90 Nm (petrol)/78 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Tata Tiago CNG is significantly more powerful than Maruti Wagon-R CNG. Also, the former’s engine can be started in CNG mode, which is a feature not available on any of its rivals. This makes the Tata significantly easier to drive and to live with.

Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Wagon-R CNG – Price

Tata Tiago i-CNG is priced from Rs. 6.10 lakh to Rs. 7.65 lakh, available in the following trims – XE, XM, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Dual-Tone. As for Maruti Wagon-R, it is available in two trims – LXi and LXi (O) – priced from Rs. 6.84 lakh to Rs. 6.91 lakh. Due to more power, better equipment, and a wider price range, the Tata takes the win here.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Images are for representation only