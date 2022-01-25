Tata Tiago CNG Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG – Detailed Comparison

Check out our comprehensive spec-sheet comparison of the recently-launched Tata Tiago i-CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Tata Motors recently entered the CNG passenger car market with two offerings, namely Tiago i-CNG and Tigor i-CNG. The former is the more affordable model, and we expect it to be more popular among buyers between the two. The CNG hatchback market space is fairly competitive, so Tata would have to cover a lot of ground in order to entice buyers.

Here, we pit Tata Tiago i-CNG with one of its biggest rivals in the Indian market – Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG – to see how they compare on paper.

Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG – Exterior design and dimension

Tata Tiago looks quite pretty, with angular headlamps at the front and trendy taillights at the back. Other design elements include a wide front grille, 14-inch hyper style steel wheels, LED DRLs, chrome-lined door handles, sporty front bumper, etc.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has an extremely aggressive design, with angry-looking headlamps, a large cascading grille, bulbous taillights, 14-inch all-black alloy wheels, etc. It also gets boomerang-shaped LED DRLs on the front grille, faux roof rails, and body-coloured door handles.

Dimensions Tata Tiago i-CNG Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Length 3,765mm 3,805mm Width 1,677mm 1,680mm Height 1,535mm 1,520mm Wheelbase 2,400mm 2,450mm

The Hyundai hatchback is longer as well as slightly wider than its Tata rival, although the latter is slightly taller. The wheelbase of Grand i10 Nios is longer as well. In terms of road presence, they are evenly matched, with Tiago being more classy and i10 Nios being more sporty.

Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG – Interior styling and features

The interior of Tata Tiago sports a black and beige colour theme (black and grey on lower trims). The dashboard has a rather simple design, but the cabin feels robust and well-built. The hatchback also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function) and a fully-digital LCD instrument console.

Tiago i-CNG is available with automatic climate control, all power windows, cooled glove box, projector headlamps, electrically-folding ORVMs (auto-folding), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable headrests, etc. The cabin space is quite good, although the rear seats are best utilised for seating two people.

The cabin of Grand i10 Nios also gets a black and beige colour theme, but it is more interesting to look at. The infotainment system housing flows into the instrument console housing, and the dashboard gets a textured pattern on the passenger side. The steering wheel is multi-functional, and the instrument console consists of analogue dials and a MID.

Features on offer include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, all power windows, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat, electronically-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). The space on offer is comparable to Tiago, with a little better knee room but less headroom.

Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG – Engine specifications

Under the hood of Tata Tiago i-CNG is a 1.2-litre engine, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This powerplant can generate 86 PS and 113 Nm when running on petrol, while on CNG, it belts out 73.4 PS and 95 Nm.

Hyundai i10 Nios CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine as well, but this is a four-cylinder unit unlike the three-cylinder unit on the Tata. This motor is rated at 83 PS and 113.8 Nm in petrol mode, and 68.66 PS and 95.2 Nm in CNG mode. This powerplant comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Specifications Tata Tiago i-CNG Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Engine size 1.2-litre 1.2-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3 Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 86 PS (petrol)/73.4 PS (CNG) 83 PS (petrol)/68.66 PS (CNG) Max. torque 113 Nm (petrol)/95 Nm (CNG) 113.8 Nm (petrol)/95.2 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Tata Tiago i-CNG is more powerful than Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, significantly so when running on natural gas. Also, the Tata engine can start on CNG, while all other CNG-powered cars have to switch to petrol in order to turn the engine on.

Tata Tiago CNG vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG – Price

Tata Tigor i-CNG is priced from Rs. 6.10 lakh to Rs. 7.65 lakh, with the following trims on offer – XE, XM, XT, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Dual-Tone. As for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, it is available in just two trims – Magna and Sportz – priced at Rs. 7.07 lakh and Rs. 7.60 lakh, respectively. In terms of equipment, both cars are closely matched, but the Tata has a wider price range and more power, which makes it the winner here.

