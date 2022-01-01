Tata Tiago CNG Officially Teased, Launch Expected This Month

The upcoming Tata Tiago CNG will be powered by a 1.2L flex-fuel engine (petrol, CNG), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only

Tata Motors has released a teaser for the upcoming Tiago CNG, alongside new year wishes.

The manufacturer has been road testing Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG for quite a while now, and we expect both to launch in January 2022. Currently, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are the only carmakers offering factory-fitted CNG kits on their vehicles.

With rising fuel costs, the demand for affordable mobility has sky-rocketed in India in recent years. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have reported a huge increase in the sales of CNG-powered cars, and a lot of existing car owners are taking the aftermarket route to have a CNG kit installed in their cars. Tata also seeks to have a piece of this pie with its forthcoming CNG vehicles.

We expect Tata Tiago CNG (and Tigor CNG) to get the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine under the hood as the regular model, with just a CNG kit added. The power output while running on natural gas would be lower compared to when running on petrol (86 PS and 113 Nm). Only a 5-speed manual transmission would be offered on the CNG model, with the 5-speed AMT being limited to just the petrol version.

Compared to the petrol-powered model, the CNG-powered Tata Tiago won’t feature any changes. For distinguishing it, there will be ‘CNG’ badges on the car, but the exterior and interior styling will remain unchanged, along with the equipment and features. The CNG option will only be available on select trims of the Tiago (and Tigor), with an expected price jump of Rs. 30,000 over equivalent petrol variant.

Interestingly, the Altroz and Nexon are also expected to get CNG powertrain options soon, although we can’t confirm that at the moment. Test mules of both the Altroz and Nexon have been spied a few times with emissions testing equipment strapped to them, hinting at the imminent launch of new/updated powertrains on them.

Upon launch, the Tiago CNG will compete with the likes of Maruti Wagon-R CNG, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, and the upcoming Swift CNG. As for the Tigor CNG, it will be a rival to the upcoming Maruti Dzire CNG. The CNG variants of the Swift and Dzire have both been spotted testing on Indian roads, and they are expected to launch very soon.