Tata Tiago CNG And Tigor CNG Launched; Priced From Rs. 6.09 Lakh

Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG produce a maximum power output of 73 PS from the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of its domestic range by 0.9 per cent while select variants have seen a drop of up to Rs. 10,000. Only a couple of days ago, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the Safari Dark Edition and now the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor have come to light with prices starting from Rs. 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the former.

The CNG-spec 2022 Tata Tiago and Tigor have already begun reaching showrooms across the country and bookings are officially open as well. The Tata Tiago CNG has been made available in XE, XM, XT and range-topping XZ+ trims while the Tigor CNG comes in two variants: XZ and XZ+. The existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine continues to be utilised.

The petrol-powered version produces a maximum power output of around 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT. The engine delivers 73 PS in the CNG versions. The Tata Tiago CNG rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG while the Tigor CNG puts up against Hyundai Aura CNG in the sub-four-metre sedan segment.

Tata Tiago CNG Variants Price (Ex-showroom, Introductory) 1. Tata Tiago CNG XE Rs. 6,09,900 2. Tata Tiago CNG XM Rs. 6,39,900 3. Tata Tiago CNG XT Rs. 6,69,900 4. Tata Tiago CNG XZ+ Single Tone Rs. 7,52,900 5. Tata Tiago CNG XZ+ Dual Tone Rs. 7,64,900

Tata Tigor CNG Variants Price (Ex-showroom, Introductory) 1. Tata Tigor CNG XZ Rs. 7,69,900 2. Tata Tigor CNG XZ+ Single Tone Rs. 8,29,900 3. Tata Tigor CNG XZ+ Dual Tone Rs. 8,41,900

The space will see the debut of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG in the near future as well as brands like MSIL, Tata and Hyundai are banking big on the CNG tech for reduced emissions and higher fuel economy. Tata, in particular, will introduce the CNG versions of its other volume-based models as well to strengthen its portfolio.

Tata says the i-CNG variants have improved ride quality and retuned suspension with the ground clearance standing at 165 mm for Tigor and 168 mm for Tiago. The kerb weight has grown by 100 kilograms though and being high on safety, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and Cornering Stability Control as standard.

Other highlights are the use of high-quality stainless steel for leak proofing, component level traceability through barcodes, CNG fuel cut-off in case of a thermal incident, remaining gas directly released to the atmosphere from tubes and a leak detection feature. Additionally, the microswitch turns off the vehicle while opening the fuel lid and does not allow it to start unless the lid is closed (close fuel lid indicator on the instrument cluster).

Tata has also introduced a single advanced ECU for a quicker response while switching between fuels, CNG mode to start the vehicle when low on fuel and automatically switching to CNG when fuel is low. The equipment list boasts projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chromed front grille, chrome on door handles and tailgate, black and beige interior, automatic climate control, auto fold ORVMs, etc.