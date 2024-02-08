Tata Tiago CNG AMT, Tigor CNG AMT Launched From Rs. 7.89 Lakh

The Tata Tiago and Tigor have become the first CNG cars in the auto industry to feature AMT variants; available in multiple trims

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the AMT variants of the Tiago CNG compact hatchback and Tigor CNG compact sedan in the domestic market. They have become India’s first AMT CNG cars and they have a claimed mileage of 28.06 Km per kg. The Tata Tiago CNG AMT has been made available in four variants.

They are XTA, XZA+, XZA+ dual tone and XZA NRG trims with a starting price of Rs. 7,89,900 for the XTA while the XZA+ and XZA NRG cost the same at Rs. 8,79,900. The dual-tone version of the regular Tiago XZA+ is Rs. 10,000 costlier. The Tigor CNG AMT, on the other hand, is sold only in two variants namely XZA and XZA+.

The former is priced at Rs. 8,84,900 while the latter costs Rs. 9,54,900 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). To spice things up, the homegrown auto major has added a new Tornado Blue paint scheme to the Tiago’s palette, Grassland Beige in the Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor.

Product Variants in CNG Price in ₹ (Ex-showroom Delhi) Tiago iCNG AMT XTA Rs. 7,89,900 XZA+ Rs. 8,79,900 XZA+ DT Rs. 8,89,900 XZA NRG Rs. 8,79,900

Product Variants in CNG Price in ₹ (Ex-showroom Delhi) Tigor iCNG AMT XZA Rs. 8,84,900 XZA+ Rs. 9,54,900

Speaking on the new launch, Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “With the introduction of these Intelligent, Safe and Powerful twins, we are confident to further improve demand for this fuel option, in turn continuing to sustain our growth momentum in passenger cars.”

The iCNG range of Tata boasts several benefits over its competitors including the no compromise in boot volume, and direct start in CNG. Over the last two years, the third largest carmaker in India sold over 1.3 lakh CNG cars and the arrival of the Tiago and the Tigor CNG with AMT tech further consolidates its portfolio.

Tata currently has a wide CNG portfolio as the technology is offered in Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and the Punch. It is one of the top two CNG car manufacturers in India and has experienced a massive growth of close to 68 per cent in CNG sales in the current financial year (FY24) compared to the previous one.