Tata Tiago and Tigor With Digital Instrument Cluster Silently Launched

Tata Motors have silently launched the Tiago and Tigor with a fully-digital instrument cluster which was earlier speculated to arrive with the mid-life facelift of the car. With the new digital unit, the prices for Tiago starts at Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 6.99 lakh for the Tigor. The new cluster is a monochrome unit with a tachometer on the left-side border, a driver’s information display in the mid-top and a speedometer at the centre of the unit and a gauge on the right side border.

The Tata Tiago is currently on sale across seven grades and the Tigor in 6 grades. However, the new digital instrument cluster is only available in XZ+ and XZA+ grades of these cars. The Tiago and Tigor ships with Tata’s latest design language and comes with an array for features.

On the inside, the Tiago gets a grey and black paint scheme with glossy black plastic bits for the dashboard. The top-rung XZ variant on both the cars features a 2-DIN touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Smartphone connectivity, Mp3 and Aux. It also gets steering mounted controls with Harmann taking care of the sound department.

The Tigor, on the other hand, gets a touchscreen infotainment unit with Harmann sound system featuring eight speakers, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity, Android smartphone-based navigation and steering-mounted audio controls.

On the safety front, both the Tata Tiago and Tigor gets two airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic brake-force Distribution, Engine Immobilizer, and Child Safety Lock.

In terms of mechanicals, both the Tiago and Tigor gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron Petrol engine that puts out 83bhp and 114Nm of torque through a five-speed manual transmission.

On option is also the 1.05-litre Revotorq three-cylinder engine that puts out 69 bhp and a peak torque of 140 Nm and similar to the petrol variant, the diesel to is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

For the ones who are looking for more performance, both the cars are also available in JTP form that crosses the holy boundary to be a hot-hatch. The latest version of the Tiago and Tigor JTP is available at Rs Rs 6.69 lakh and Rs 7.59 (all prices ex-showroom) lakh respectively.