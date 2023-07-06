Tata Tiago Achieves 5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Tata Tiago has reached the five lakh sales milestone in just over seven years and is currently priced between Rs. 5.60 lakh and Rs. 8.11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has today officially announced that the Tiago has reached a new sales milestone of five lakh units. The compact hatchback has played an integral role in the brand’s revival in recent years. It harbingered a new range of passenger cars when it made its market debut back in early 2016 after creating plenty of anticipation.

The homegrown manufacturer has noted that the last one lakh units have been recorded within the span of fifteen months indicating its consistency. The five lakh sales milestone was celebrated in a grand fashion with the roll out of the 5,00,000th unit at the Sanand production facility in Gujarat.

Since its market launch, the Tata Tiago has been the recipient of multiple awards and is one of the safest entry-level cars money can buy with a Global NCAP safety rating of four stars. The five-seater is available in multiple engine choices as the petrol and CNG versions are accompanied by the electric avatar, which was introduced a few months ago.

In addition, the Tiago NRG comes in an SUV-inspired design with mild off-roading capabilities and it can be had in both petrol and CNG options. Commenting on the new sales milestone, Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said,

“The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivaled safety standards, state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment. Exceeding the momentous milestone of 500k sales mark is a resounding testament to Tata Motors’ unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Tata says the Tiago has an average buyer age of 35 years and 60 per cent of its total volumes come from urban markets and the remaining 40 per cent from rural markets – emphasising its broad appeal across different sets of customers. Female buyers contribute approximately 10 per cent of its sales as well. Moreover, 71 per cent of customers who purchased the hatch in FY23 are first-time buyers.