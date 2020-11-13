Tata Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki For S-Presso’ Zero GNCAP Rating

Tata Tiago has a Global NCAP crash test rating of four out of five stars and it has taken a painful dig at S-Presso’s zero rating

We have seen Tata Motors taking a dig at its rivals in cheeky manner and the spooky Halloween reply to the new generation i20 is one of the latest and Hyundai did take the friendly banter lightly. But, we wonder if Maruti Suzuki will do the same, as like rubbing salt in the wound, Tata has openly criticized Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s zero crash test rating in the latest round of GNCAP ‘Safer Cars For India’ programme.

The broken cup and coffee beans are symbolic to the zero stars the S-Presso had pulled off at the crash tests with the wordings “We don’t break that easy”. Tata refers to the four stars for Tiago hatchback and is definitely the safest in its class. Earlier this year, the Altroz premium hatchback, the first car based on ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform, was awarded with full five stars by Global NCAP.

It is the most affordable five-star rated car on sale currently. In response to the zero rating for S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in the country, said that the five-seater complies with all the mandatory crash test regulations framed by the Indian government. The S-Presso secured only two stars for child occupant protection test.



Global NCAP appears to have tested the VXi middle spec variant that comes with a single airbag for the driver while the front passenger airbag can be had as an optional, as only the VXi+ trim offers dual front airbags. GNCAP evaluated the S-Presso under a number of tests and found out that the poor safety rating is due to the high damage in the neck region of adult front passenger.

The chest area of the driver was also severely damaged as the S-Presso secured zero score out of 17.

The restraint systems did not fare better too as the dummies were damaged heavily due to the lack of ISOFIX anchorage points for child seats. It managed 13.84 out of 49 in the individual crash test for child passengers, and is definitely poor by GNCAP’s standards.

Additional founding were the unstable footwell and the overall structure. In a wider context, the range of entry-level Maruti Suzuki models scored poor ratings in GNCAP crash tests over the years.