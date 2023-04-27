Tata Takes A Dig At Comet, MG Replies Aggressively – Tech Or Taxi?

MG has replied with back-to-back graphics poking fun at Tata Tiago EV as the war of words continues to escalate

It all stems from a graphic released by a Tata Motors dealer as it takes a dig at the newly launched MG Comet. ‘Own a car, not a cartoon’ is one way of sucker-punching your opponent as the graphic endorses the Tata Tiago EV, which has a claimed driving range of 315 km on a single charge. As you could expect, MG Motor did not take this lightly at all!

The war of words quickly escalated as MG writes ‘Drive something sexy and say TATA to taxi’ followed by letting the viewers choose between ‘Tech (Comet) or taxi (Tiago EV)’ according to them. MG has taken more shots: ‘New cool or old school’, ‘Just overtake, haters gonna hate’ and New age or ice age’ while mentioning a claimed charge cost of Rs. 519 per month.

It will be interesting to see what the reply will be next, so perhaps go grab some popcorn! However, it shows how hilarious social media can be as these back-and-forth diss hardly mean anything at the end of the day. The MG Comet carries an introductory starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh and prices of more variants will be announced soon.

The Comet is currently the smallest passenger car available on sale often drawing comparisons with the legendary Tata Nano. The MG Comet is equipped with an IP67 rated 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery pack and it works alongside an electric motor driving only the front wheels. It is capable of 42 PS and 110 Nm.

The two-door four-seater has a claimed driving range of 230 km on a single charge and in our detailed range test video, you could see the real-world range. It is claimed to replenish from zero to 100 per cent in seven hours while 10 to 80 per cent takes five hours using a 3.3 kW charger.

The Tata Tiago EV, on the other hand, is priced between Rs. 8.69 lakh and Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold in a total of seven variants, the compact electric hatch comes with 19.2-24 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 315 km.