Tata Sumo Modified Into An Old Land Rover Defender Lookalike

Check out this modified Tata Sumo, with a 3.0-litre diesel engine and 4×4 drivetrain, which has been modified to look like the previous-gen Land Rover Defender

Tata Sumo is an extremely iconic vehicle, launched in India back in 1994. The MUV was quite popular in India, primarily due to the loads of space it offered for a relatively low price. The car remained in production for 25 years, until production stopped in 2019. There are a few people who own and maintain a Sumo in their garage, some of which are beautifully customised models.

Here, we have one such example of a modified Tata Sumo, which looks like the previous-generation Land Rover Defender! This vehicle is from Hyderabad, and these pictures were shared on ‘4×4 India’. There are plenty of changes to the design, which we shall list here. At the front, we see a new pair of headlamps, along with a Defender replica grille.

The front bumper is a custom off-road unit, and gets an integrated bull bar with an auxiliary LED light bar mounted on it. The bumper also gets integrated fog lamps, a pair of tow hooks, and a bash plate. At the sides, we see beefier side skirts and cladding, which add muscle to the design. It also gets a snorkel for improved water wading capabilities, and side-steps as well.

The rear section of the vehicle gets a new pair of taillights and a new bumper. The rear hatch is the same as the stock Sumo; it opens sideways and has a spare wheel mounted on it. The rear bumper also gets integrated steps, which improve ingress and egress for passengers at the rear. Just like the stock vehicle, this modified Tata Sumo gets roll-down windows for the first and second rows, and sliding ones for the last row.

This customised Sumo also sports a lift-kit, along with large knobbly tyres on all four ends. The suspension components aren’t visible, but we suspect those are custom units as well, to improve the vehicle’s off-road performance. Overall, the off-road-ready makeover of this old-school UV looks pretty nice.

This particular model is a 4×4 variant, which draws power from a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. This engine generated 85 PS and 250 Nm back when it was new. We aren’t sure if there are any changes made to the powertrain. If not, it certainly must have lost a few ponies due to its age!