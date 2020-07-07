Tata Sons Donates 20 Winger Ambulances And 100 Ventilators To BMC

Apart from the Winger Ambulances, and the ventilators, Tata Sons’ has additionally donated Rs 10 crore to set up an Immunology and Virus Infection Research Center

Tata Sons’ Foundation donated a total of 20 Tata Winger ambulances, as well as 100 ventilators to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai. The deed was performed in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, along with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the Board member of Tata Sons, while Kishori Pednekar, the Mayor of BMC was also present.

The Winger ambulances are based on the BS6-compliant Tata Winger that first broke cover at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year. Tata Motors has extensively updated the Winger for the 2020 model year, and the new van looks way more premium than its predecessor, thanks to the design overhaul that puts it in line with Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language. In addition to the exteriors, the updates are carried forward inside the cabin too.

Highlights of the 2020 Winger’s cabin include a touchscreen infotainment system, piano black accents in the center console and silver garnish around the AC vents, a redesigned steering wheel, luggage rack, multiple USB charging ports, individual AC vents along with push back seats.

However, the cabin of the ambulance has been completely redesigned in order to provide life saving medical services on wheels. The ambulances comply with AIS-125 (Part 1) National Ambulance Code, which defines the guidelines for approval of medical equipment pertaining to road ambulances. Also, the ambulance gets a white colour option, with yellow and red livery.

The Tata Winger Ambulance is available with two wheelbase options, including 3200 WB and 3488 WB. Both the versions come equipped with a single stretcher for one patient. Powering the 2020 Winger is a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 98 hp of maximum power and 200 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission as standard.

Apart from this, Tata Sons’ Foundation has also made a donation of Rs 10 crore to set up an Immunology and Virus Infection Research Center in a bid to fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The center will be associated to some of the best research institutes in the country and globally, while it will also be equipped with the latest facilities.