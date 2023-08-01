Tata Sold 47,000+ Cars In July 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

Tata’s electric vehicle sales have grown by 53 per cent as 6,329 units were registered against 4,151 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago

Tata Motors has revealed the sales performance of its passenger vehicle range for the month of July 2023 today. The homegrown manufacturer continues its reign as the third-largest carmaker in the country by recording a total of 47,628 units last month as against 47,505 units during the same period in 2022 with a near-flat YoY volume growth.

The international PV business has contributed 61 units in total as against 131 units with a volume drop of 153 per cent. However, its electric vehicle sales (domestic and global combined) have grown by 53 per cent as 6,329 units were registered against 4,151 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago. In India, Tata maintains its lead at the top of the zero-emission PV market.

The Tata Tiago EV has been well received by customers and it currently sits at the bottom of the brand’s EV lineup as the most affordable offering. It was the highest-sold electric car in India in the last quarter of this calendar year by outselling its siblings Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The company posted 78,844 units across its different automotive businesses including CVs domestically in July 2023.

Compared to the same period last year with 78,978 units, a flat growth was seen. Tata is planning to introduce a host of new models over the next twelve months. The Punch CNG is expected to hit showrooms this month and it will compete with the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG while as many as three facelifts are under development.

The facelifted Tata Nexon will arrive in the coming months and it will be followed by the updated Harrier and Safari before the end of this CY. The electric version of the Punch is also in the works while the production-spec Curvv concept will be launched in EV and ICE guises speculatively next year.

Tata Power has unveiled the EZ Charge card today, an advanced RFID (Radio-frequency identification) card that is said to ‘redefine the EV charging experience for lakhs of electric vehicle owners’ across the country. It is claimed to ensure privacy for all users helping to overcome infrastructural challenges such as mobile network availability.