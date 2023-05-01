Tata Sold 47,000+ Cars In April 2023 – Nexon, Altroz, Safari, Punch

In the month of April 2023, the sales of Tata Motors stood at 47,007 units as against 41,587 units with a YoY growth of 13 per cent in India

Tata Motors has released a press statement expressing its sales tally in the domestic as well as international market for the month of April 2023. A total of 69,599 units were sold against 72,468 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 3.95 per cent. Just in the Indian market, Tata posted 68,514 units against 71,467 units with a YoY decline of 4 per cent.

In the commercial vehicle space, Tata recorded 22,492 units last month as against 30,838 units with a massive volume de-growth of 27 per cent on a YoY basis. The local sale of MH&ICV including trucks and buses stood at 8,834 units as against 12,069 units in April 2022 with a decline of 26.8 per cent. The total sales for MH&ICV domestic and international businesses stood at 9,364 units.

Compared to 12,524 units in April 2022, a YoY negative growth of 25.23 per cent was noted. In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata recorded 47,007 unit sales last month as against 41,587 units in April 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 13 per cent. The homegrown brand sold 100 units abroad as against 43 units with a surge of 133 per cent.

Tata has been the undisputed leader in passenger electric vehicle sales and last month was no different. The company registered 6,516 units, domestic and international EV sales combined, as against 2,333 units in April 2022 with a YoY growth of 13 per cent. The total PV sales including zero-emission vehicles stood at 47,107 units against 41,630 units with a YoY growth of 13 per cent.

Tata will launch the Altroz CNG this month and its bookings have commenced across dealerships. It will be available in an expansive range and will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT. The brand is also expected to introduce the facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari in India over the course of this year.

The design of the updated Nexon will be based on the Curvv concept while the Harrier and Safari facelifts will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV prototype unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.