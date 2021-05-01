Tata Sold 25,095 Units In April 2021 – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Safari, Harrier

Tata registered MoM sales de-growth of 15 per cent in April 2021 as 25,095 passenger cars were sold against 29,654 units

Tata Motors posted a cumulative sales tally of 41,858 units when the domestic and international markets are combined. In the Indian market, the homegrown manufacturer recorded 39,530 units in April 2021 as against 66,609 units during the previous month of March 2021 with a Month-on-Month negative volume growth of 41 per cent.

The commercial vehicle segment contributed to 16,644 units last month as against 40,609 units a month ago with a massive 59 per cent drop. With the passenger vehicles contributing to the major sum of the company’s volumes, it does not come as a surprise to see the decline in volumes there due to the reemergence of the health crisis in a more vigorous manner.

Last month, Tata registered 25,095 units as against 29,654 units in March 2021 with a MoM volume decrease of 15 per cent. The brand regularly finished third in the overall manufacturers’ sales table since the auto industry got back into the business in the second half of last year. The recent launches have certainly paid off as the Altroz premium hatchback and Nexon electric SUV are performing well.



Moreover, the Nexon compact SUV has made a strong impact in the highly competitive sub-four-metre segment and its biggest domestic sales tally in a month came quite recently. Due to the consistent increase in sales, Tata continued to record three-digit monthly growth in the past few months but in April 2021, the numbers have taken a big dip due to the health crisis taking a full circle.

Earlier this year, Tata introduced the Safari seven-seater SUV based on the Harrier and it posted a decent volume tally in its first two months. The brand will be looking to consolidate its SUV portfolio later this year with the possible debut of the HBX micro SUV, which could be christened the Hornbill.

The five-seater will be positioned below the Nexon and is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can also be found in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. A five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT could be offered with the upcoming micro SUV.