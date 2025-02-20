Tata Sierra ICE Caught Testing In India, Launch Later This Year

Tata Sierra ICE will more likely be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options

Tata Motors unveiled the production-spec Sierra ICE at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 last month in Delhi. The electric version as well as the ICE model will more likely be launched before the closure of this calendar year. The Sierra ICE has now been caught on camera testing indicating that the brand is indeed preparing to launch the model sooner rather than later.

The test mule wore heavy camouflage but some of the design details can be clearly seen. The clamshell-shaped bonnet, sleek headlamp cluster, lower air inlet, horizontal LED light bar, raked front windshield, tall pillars and slightly sloping roofline can be clearly seen. While the test mule rides on steel wheels, the top-spec model could use a star-shaped alloy wheel pattern.

The production model will also feature a single-piece rear glass blending with a black-finished roofline and a panoramic sunroof. The Tata Sierra ICE will likely be sold in both petrol and diesel engine options. A new 1.5L turbo petrol and the familiar 2.0L diesel engine will be available – both producing around 170 PS maximum power.

A six-speed manual gearbox is expected to be offered as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic will be an option. Just as in the prototype showcased last month, the cabin will be equipped with a triple screen layout, a four-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated and powered seats, automatic climate control, ADAS and so on.

The Tata Sierra will measure around 4.3 metres in length and it will have a long wheelbase. The electric variant will come with two battery options and the claimed driving range could be well over 500 km on a single charge. Tata will introduce the Harrier EV next in India and it will likely be retailed in single and dual motor configurations.

The original Sierra has been a tremendous success for the homegrown manufacturer etching its name in the Indian automotive history for several reasons. The revival of the nameplate is certainly key to the brand amidst embroiled in tough competition in both ICE and EV segments.

