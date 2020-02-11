Tata Sierra EV Concept Official TVC Out Revealing Its Unique Highlights

Tata Sierra EV concept’s official TVC showcases design highlights, unique features and the futuristic interior

Perhaps the biggest surprise Tata Motors have pulled at the 2020 Auto Expo is the Sierra EV concept with its design harking back to the good old past. It does evoke certain emotions with its timeless design and an authentic off-roader appeal compounded by modern styling touches and the brand says the concept personifies ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

Replying to a tweet, Pratap Bose, Vice President of Design department at Tata said that if the Sierra comes into existence, it will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines. With the Safari nameplate succumbing to the stringent emission standards and pedestrian crash test regulations, having another evocative nameplate could do a world of good for the company.

But, it is still early days, and we will have to be patient before any significant improvements occur moving forward. We reckon that the next generation Sierra will be a spacious and premium off-roading SUV stretching beyond four metres in length and it could be positioned between the Nexon and Harrier where the volumes and affordability do coincide.

While the future of the Sierra can only be speculated, we will have to contend with the design study right now and the first official TVC gives us some extra details. The fixed glass area is a throwback to the past but up front, the Sierra EV concept has modern and futuristic elements. The wide bonnet narrowing onto the tall roofline reminisces the Land Rover models indeed.

The Sierra EV concept gets a boxy side profile with a long wheelbase as the entire greenhouse looks to have generous proportions, complemented by the beautifully crafted alloy wheels and squared wheel arches. The rear possesses thin strip of LED taillights in wraparound fashion and features such as sliding rear doors and revolving front passenger seat for lounge-like experience hinting probable autonomous capabilities.

The concept signifies comfort than anything else as the separate rear seat is finished in wood and there is a quirky while illuminated elements like the movable vanes on the lower sections of the door. Showcasing its eco-friendly nature, the faux grass inserts on the dashboard and blue illumination below the Tata logo up front while charging can be noted from the video.

The busy front fascia features sleek LED headlamps, charging indicator adjacent to the brand logo and vertically stacked twin LED fog lamps. The interior has minimalistic approach to design and the lack of physical buttons does make it rather clutter-free. The multi-layered dashboard has a chunky rectangular-shaped steering wheel and contrast illuminated highlights. The seats are finished in white colour matching the exterior body paint