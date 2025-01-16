Tata Sierra EV Arriving At Auto Expo 2025 – All Main Details

Tata Sierra EV will go on sale in the next financial year while its ICE counterpart is also expected to launch in the due course

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch several exciting models over the next year or so. Before the end of this financial year, the Harrier EV will hit the domestic market. Moving into the next fiscal, Tata plans to introduce the electric versions of the Sierra and Avinya. Additionally, the ICE variant of the Tata Sierra is also slated for a debut.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 kicking off tomorrow in New Delhi, Tata will showcase the production-spec Harrier EV, Avinya as well as the Sierra. The Tata Sierra, which re-emerged as a concept some time ago, was seen recently in its production-ready form, staying largely faithful to the original concept’s design.

The Sierra EV concept is underpinned by the Gen 2 architecture. For the ICE variant, Tata is expected to equip the Sierra with a new 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine. The concept measures 4,150 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, and 1,675 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Similar proportions are expected in the production model.

The Tata Sierra will depart from the iconic curved glass frame though – a hallmark of the original model’s design. Instead, it will adopt a more contemporary approach while retaining its distinctive appeal. The new Sierra will come with extensive personalization options. Unlike the 2020 concept that featured rear suicide doors, the 2023 prototype revealed a more practical five-door setup with a conventional trunk lid.

The cabin could be more premium than the Curvv and Harrier EVs. It will likely include next-gen touchscreen displays with an EV-focused user interface, an in-car app suite, and over-the-air updates. It is rumoured to feature a front trunk, providing additional storage space.

As for performance, both single and twin electric motors could be offered in an expansive range comprising two battery packs. We can expect the large battery unit to offer a claimed driving range of over 500 km per charge. It will support V2V and V2L along with DC fast charging capabilities.