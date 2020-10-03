Tata September 2020 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Tigor, Harrier

Tata posted 21,200 units in September 2020 and finished as the third most sold carmaker in the country ahead of Kia and Mahindra

Tata Motors registered a total of 21,200 units in September 2020 as against 8,773 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume growth of 141.7 per cent. The homegrown auto major has been consistently posting huge YoY sales increase and it holds a market share of 7.2 per cent as against 3.9 per cent in September 2019.

The Tiago continued to lead the way for Tata as 6,090 units were sold last month as against 3,068 units during the same period in 2019 as 3,022 more units were recorded. The Nexon fared even better with 6,007 units. In September 2019, only 2,842 units of the compact SUV were dispatched across India in comparison.

Just as the Tiago and Nexon, the Tigor also posted good sales tally as 1,406 units were sold against 737 units during the corresponding month last year. The trio of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon received a facelift at the beginning of this year as they were upgraded to Impact Design 2.0 philosophy first debuted in the Harrier mid-size SUV.

Model September 2020 September 2019 Tata Tiago 6,090 3,068 Tata Nexon 6,007 2,842 Tata Altroz 5,952 – Tata Tigor 1,406 737 Tata Harrier 1,755 941

Moreover, new features were also added to their respective lineups to further spice things up and the strategy seems to have worked out well for the brand. In a similar fashion to the Tiago and Nexon, the Altroz premium hatch has also been recording good volume numbers as 5,952 units were sold in September 2020.

The Altroz competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. It comfortably sits as the third best-selling model in the B2 segment for hatchbacks. The five-seater is the first model based on the ALFA platform and it derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The more powerful turbocharged version of the petrol engine will likely go on sale soon in India while a DCT transmission could also be introduced at the top of the range. The Harrier mid-size SUV garnered 1,755 units last month as against just 941 units during the same period in 2019. The three-row Gravitas and the HBX micro SUV are expected to launch early next year.