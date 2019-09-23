Tata Sep 2019 Vs Sep 2018 Discounts – Hexa, Tiago, Tigor, Zest, Bolt

Tata Motors has been offering plenty of lucrative discounts across its domestic portfolio to gain new customers during this festive season period

Automobile manufacturers have begun offering attractive discounts across their domestic range to revive the sales fortunes and gain more customers during this festive season making it one of the best times to buy vehicles.

With the car industry reeling on huge sales setbacks throughout the year, the benefits offered in September 2019 are far more appealing than during the same month last year and we have compared them to give you a gist of what is in store currently.

The Hexa crossover has come under tremendous pressure from new mid-size SUV rivals and it can now be had with a total discount of up to Rs. 1.35 lakh while during September 2018, Tata was only offering Rs. 25k exchange bonus and first-year insurance.

Model September 2018 Cash Discount + Exchange Bonus September 2019 Cash Discount + Exchange Bonus + Offer On Select Chassis Tata Hexa 1st Year Insurance + Rs. 25,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 35,000 + Rs. 50,000 Tata Nexon 1st Year Insurance + Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 30,000 Tata Tiago 1st Year Insurance + Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 25,000 Tata Tiago NRG NA Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 25,000 Tata Tigor 1st Year Insurance + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 50,000 Tata Harrier NA Rs. 35,000 Tata Zest Rs. 45,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 70,000

The brand’s best-selling model, Tiago, on the other hand, saw only Rs. 10k exchange bonus and first year free insurance last September but this time around, it can be purchased with Rs. 25k cash discount, Rs. 15k exchange bonus and further Rs. 25k on select chassis.

The compact Nexon SUV has been a success story since its market debut in September 2017 but in recent months, it has faced increased competition resulting in notable sales decline. The Nexon is offered with Rs. 25k cash discount, Rs. 25k exchange bonus and Rs. 30k on select models taking the total to up to Rs. 80k.

In contrast, it only had Rs. 10k exchange bonus and first year free insurance in September 2018. The Tiago NRG launched late last year did not come under any discount scheme last September but this month, it is being sold with up to Rs. 60k benefits.

The Tigor can be bought with Rs. 30k cash discount, Rs. 25k exchange bonus and Rs. 50k added benefits on select chassis taking the total to over Rs. 1 lakh but in September 2018, it was retailed only with Rs. 20k exchange bonus and free insurance for first year.

The homegrown auto major is also selling the Harrier, Zest, Bolt and Safari Storme with Rs. 35k, Rs. 70k, Rs. 70k and Rs. 65k discounts respectively in September 2019.