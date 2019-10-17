Tata September 2019 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Tigor, Hexa

Tata Motors registered 8,097 units in September 2019 with a massive 56 per cent de-growth as it ended up seventh in overall standings

Tata Motors endured another tough month in September 2019 as only 8,097 units were retailed as against 18,429 units during the same month last year with a massive 56 per cent sales decline. The homegrown manufacturer is going through a rough patch just as other brands as the numbers of Tiago and Nexon have not been as impressive as they used to be.

The Tiago continued to head the charts for Tata as 3,068 units were retailed as against 8,377 units in September 2018 with YoY de-growth of 63 per cent. The Nexon, on the other hand, is facing increased heat from new rivals such as Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 as they eat into its sales volume definitely.

In September 2019, the compact SUV registered a total of 2,842 units against 4,297 units with 34 per cent sales de-growth. Tata is actively testing the facelifted Nexon with exterior changes that will make it go in line with the Harrier. It is expected to go on sale early next year while the Nexon EV incorporating Ziptron technology will be launched in the final quarter of this financial year.

Tata Cars September 2019 Sales Tiago 3,068 Nexon 2,842 Tigor 737 Harrier 941 Hexa 148 Safari Storme 79 Bolt 12 Zest 270

It is targeted to have an electric driving range of 300 km on a single charge and will be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh. The Harrier ended up with 941 unit sales in September 2019 and it is expected to get a seven-seat variant sometime next year. The fourth most sold Tata last month was the Tigor at 737 units with a huge volume drop of 60 per cent.

Tata retailed 270 units of the Zest and 12 units of the Bolt in September 2019 with 84 and 94 per cent de-growths respectively. The Hexa crossover garnered a total of 148 units as against 692 units with 79 per cent sales fall.

While the future of Safari Storme is under question in the BSVI era, 79 customers opted to buy the SUV in September 2019. The sales fortunes of the brand could improve during this festive season