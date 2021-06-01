Tata Sales Up By 382% In May 2021 – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors posted a cumulative tally of 24,552 units in the month of May 2021 as against 4,418 units with 456 per cent growth domestically

Tata Motors recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 24,552 units in the month of May 2021 as against 4,418 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 456 per cent. This when compared to the previous month of April 2021 with 39,530 units, Tata saw a negative sales growth of 38 per cent.

In the passenger vehicle department, Tata registered 15,181 units last month as against just 3,152 units in May 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 382 per cent. However, the reality check was that the comparison with the previous month of April 2021 with 25,095 units, resulted in a Month-on-Month sales decline of 40 per cent.

Tata continued to be positioned third in the overall manufacturers’ monthly sales standings behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai and it managed to attain a market share of 14.7 per cent. It is worth noting that the homegrown auto major had only 8.6 per cent market share in May 2020. Earlier this year, Tata introduced the Safari in the domestic market.

The three-row Tata Safari performed well in its initial months and it competes against MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500. The three-row SUV space will only get intensified following the arrival of the Hyundai Alcazar with the segment’s longest wheelbase, and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Tata is expected to launch the HBX concept based micro SUV later this year and it was recently spotted in its production guise. It will compete against Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and more likely be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmissions are expected to be on offer upon arrival.

The new cars coming out through this year will be dominated by the SUV body style and Tata will be hoping to garner good volumes with the HBX. It could be christened the Hornbill and will be the second model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform as the Altroz is already out on sale in India.