Tata Sales Fell By A Huge 56% As Nexon, Tigor, Tiago Volumes Down

Tata Motors’ sales in September 2019 decreased to just 8,097 units as top-selling models like Nexon and Tiago couldn’t perform well

Tata Motors is enduring tough times in the domestic market like other automakers due to the negative sentiments existing among customers and other macroeconomic factors. In September 2019, Tata retailed a total of 8,097 units as against 18,429 units with YoY sales decline of just over 56 per cent. It must be noted that Tata sold 10,332 fewer than what it managed during the same month last year.

The homegrown manufacturer finished seventh in the overall standings for last month behind Toyota, Honda and Renault. However, compared to August 2019, Tata saw a volume increase of 10.68 per cent as 781 more units were dispatched. While the MoM sales surge is highly encouraging, it could also be witnessed on other companies as well as we are on the eve of the festive season.

To revive the sales fortunes during the auspicious period, Tata introduced the Dark Edition of Harrier recently with a black exterior and interior treatment. It was followed by the announcement of the Nexon EV’s debut in the final quarter of this financial year. It is expected to make global debut at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale.

Tata targets an electric driving range of 300 km on a single charge with the Nexon EV while the price range of Rs. 15-17 lakh is being aimed at as well. It will more likely compete against the zero-emission variant of the Mahindra XUV300 and will boast Ziptron technology that will be present in the forthcoming eco-friendly Tata vehicles.

The Altroz’s launch has been delayed and is expected to enter the fray sometime early next year to rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, VW Polo and Honda Jazz. The seven-seater variant of Harrier that debuted under the Buzzard name at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show earlier this year is also on the cards in the due course of 2020.

Tata has also debuted the 2019 Wizz Edition of Tiago and is based on the mid-spec XZ variant, priced at Rs. 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It has cosmetic and interior enhancements to attract buyers during this festive season.