Tata Sales At 46,000+ Units In May 2024, Punch & Nexon On Top

Tata registered 46,697 units in May 2024 in India as against 45,878 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 2 per cent

In the month of May 2024, Tata Motors recorded sales of 76,766 vehicles in both domestic and international markets, marking a slight increase from 74,973 units sold during the same period last year. Specifically in the local market, sales of MH&ICV including trucks and buses reached 12,987 units last month compared to 11,776 units in May 2023.

The total sales for MH&ICV in both the domestic and international markets, encompassing trucks and buses, amounted to 13,532 units with an increase from 12,292 units sold twelve months ago. In the passenger vehicle space including electric vehicles, Tata posted 46,697 units as against 45,878 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 2 per cent.

In the foreign markets, Tata garnered 378 units as against 106 units in May 2023 with a massive YoY growth of 257 per cent. Thus, cumulatively the homegrown manufacturer registered 47,075 units last month as against 45,984 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 2 per cent.

As for EVs, Tata stood on top of the segment with 5,558 unit sales as against 5,805 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 4 per cent. In FY24, Tata maintained its EV market leadership position with over 73 per cent market share. It also boasts the widest portfolio comprising Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, X-Pres T and Punch EV.

In the last fiscal, the EV passenger vehicle industry crossed 1 lakh units, representing a growth of 70 per cent over FY23 and Tata played a huge role in its expansion. Earlier this year, the electric version of the Punch came to the fore, based on the Acti.ev platform. Next up, the Curvv EV will be introduced in India in the coming months ahead of the Harrier EV sometime early next year.

As for the ICE range, Tata is planning to launch the performance-based Altroz Racer within the next couple of weeks while the petrol and diesel powered Curvv is also expected to be released before the end of this calendar year in India. Currently, the Punch ICE is the best-selling model for the brand ahead of the Nexon.