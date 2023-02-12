Tata Sales Analysis Jan 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago, Safari

Tata Nexon was the most sold model in January 2023 as it finished ahead of Punch, Tiago, Altroz and Tigor

Tata Motors finished third in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with a total of 47,990 units as against 40,780 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 18 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2022 with 40,045 units, an MoM growth of 20 per cent was noted.

The Nexon sat on top of the sales charts with a domestic tally of 15,567 units as against 13,816 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 13 per cent. The heavily updated Nexon is currently under development and it will likely go on sale in early 2024 with a new front fascia and rear end along with a revised interior.

The compact SUV recently saw a price hike of up to Rs. 20,000 and its variant lineup was also rejigged. The Punch micro SUV finished in the second position with 12,006 unit sales as against 10,027 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY growth of 20 per cent. The Tiago compact hatch was the third most sold Tata model in India.

Tata Models (YoY) January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (13%) 15,567 13,816 2. Tata Punch (20%) 12,006 10,027 3. Tata Tiago (74%) 9,032 5,195 4. Tata Altroz (25%) 5,675 4,525 5. Tata Tigor (5%) 3,106 2,952 6. Tata Harrier (-42%) 1,572 2,702 7. Tata Safari (-34%) 1,032 1,563

The Altroz finished in the fourth position with 5,675 units against 4,525 units with a YoY growth of 25 per cent. Tata has made its entire lineup comply with OBD 2 regulations and along with the compliance, some updates have been introduced such as better low-end performance and smoothness in the Altroz and Punch.

The Tigor compact sedan finished in the fifth position with 3,106 units as against 2,952 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 5 per cent. The Harrier midsize SUV ended up sixth with 1,572 units against 2,702 units with a YoY negative volume growth of 42 per cent.

The Tata Safari three-row midsize SUV finished in the seventh position as it posted a total of 1,032 units last month against 1,563 units in January 2022 with a YoY decline of 34 per cent. Tata will launch the CNG versions of Punch and Altroz in India while the Curvv and Harrier EV will arrive in 2024.