Tata Sales Analysis August 2024 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Curvv, Tiago

Tata Punch was the most sold model within the brand’s lineup in August 2024 as it finished ahead of Nexon, Tiago and the new entrant Curvv

Tata Motors maintained its third position in the overall manufacturers’ sales rankings, recording 44,142 units in August 2024, down from 45,515 units in the same period the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 3 per cent. When compared to July 2024, when it sold 44,727 units, the brand experienced a month-on-month dip of 1.3 per cent.

The brand achieved a market share of 12.5 per cent in August 2024. The Tata Punch led the brand’s sales performance, registering 15,643 units sold domestically, up from 14,523 units in August 2023, marking an 8 per cent year-on-year growth. The Punch secured its place as the fifth most sold passenger vehicle in India during the month.

The Tata Nexon compact SUV secured the second spot in the brand’s lineup, recording 12,289 unit sales in August 2024, a significant 53 per cent increase from the 8,049 units sold during the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Tiago compact hatchback ranked third among Tata’s best-sellers, with 4,733 units sold, reflecting a sharp 50 per cent decline compared to the 9,463 units sold in August 2023.

Also Read: Tata Punch Slips To 5th Place In August 2024 Sales, Nexon At 10th

Tata Models (YoY) August 2024 Sales August 2023 Sales 1. Tata Punch (8%) 15,643 14,523 2. Tata Nexon (53%) 12,289 8,049 3. Tata Tiago (-50%) 4,733 9,463 4. Tata Curvv 3,455 – 4. Tata Altroz (-61%) 3,031 7,825 5. Tata Safari (91%) 1,951 1,019 6. Tata Harrier (12%) 1,892 1,689 7. Tata Tigor (-61%) 1,148 2,947

The Tata Altroz secured the fifth spot in the brand’s sales chart, with 3,031 units sold in August 2024, marking a steep year-on-year decline of 61 per cent compared to 7,825 units sold in the same month last year. Taking the fourth position, the newly launched Tata Curvv EV replaced the Altroz, thanks to its competitive pricing and broad range of offerings. This midsize electric SUV coupe is packed with premium features and technologies.

In its debut month, the Tata Curvv EV recorded 3,455 units and its sales are expected to grow even further as the ICE variant has recently been introduced. Meanwhile, the Tigor compact sedan finished in seventh place, with 1,148 units sold in August 2024, down from 2,947 units in the same period last year, reflecting a significant 61 per cent year-on-year decline. The Harrier midsize SUV performed better, securing the sixth spot with 1,892 units sold, up from 1,689 units, marking a 12 per cent growth in year-on-year sales.

Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE Full Price List Revealed – DCT Prices Start At Rs. 12.5 L

The Tata Safari three-row midsize SUV claimed the fifth spot in August 2024, recording 1,951 units sold, a significant rise from 1,019 units in the same month last year. This marks a huge year-on-year growth of 91 per cent.