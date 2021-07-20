Tata Safari XE Modified Smartly With 10-Inch Screen, Bucket Seat Covers

Tata Safari XE has been modified with more than Rs. 1 lakh worth of accessories including a 10-inch split-screen music system

Tata Motors introduced the Safari earlier this year in the Indian market and is currently retailed in XE, XM, XMA, XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+ and XZA+ trims. Priced between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Safari competes against MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar primarily while Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500 can also be considered as its rivals.

The Safari has been posting good sales numbers since its market debut and it comes loaded with features. For instance, the entry-level XE features 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails with loading carrying capacity up to 75 kg, projector headlamps, DRLs, dual front airbags, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 50:50 split-folding third row, reclining second-row seat backrest, etc.

Other highlights of the Tata Safari, derived from the Harrier, include Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, Traction Control, Rollover Mitigation, Corner Stability Control

ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all wheels, reverse parking sensors, remote central locking, power windows, AC with vents in the second and third row, 12 V power outlets, Boss Mode offering co-driver seat adjustment from rear and so on.

While the XE packs a long list of features, the owner of a Safari decided further up the ante and customised his three-row SUV with a bundle of equipment. He sourced stuff like a large 10-inch split-screen music system with wireless mirroring and it cost him Rs. 18,000 while the JBL Infinity audio system was also added and it cost Rs. 10,000.

Ankur Kaushik bought the bases-spec Safari XE for Rs. 16.95 lakh (on-road) and shelled out Rs. 1.10 lakh for all the modifications – taking the total to Rs. 18.05 lakh (inclusive of everything). Looking at the number of features added, we would say he has made a smart decision. The bucket seat covers with door panel fabric were quoted at Rs. 15,000.

In addition, the original 17-inch alloy wheels from Tata have been used in place of the 16-incher, costing him Rs. 42,000. Other modifications are HID (Rs. 7,500), LED fog lamps (Rs. 3,000), LED parking light (Rs. 700), 7D matting (Rs. 5,000), reverse parking camera (Rs. 3,000), front camera with recorder (Rs. 2,000) and steering control for Rs. 3,000.