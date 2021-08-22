Tata Safari VS Mahindra XUV700 Diesel MT Acceleration Run

Between the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700, which is faster off the line? Here’s a video that packs in the answer

In case you are on the lookout for an Indian mid-size SUV that offers seats for 7, a diesel engine with a manual gearbox, and doesn’t look desi at all, there are two options in the market – Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700. The latter is also the newest of the pair and is available with a petrol power plant as well. But which one of the two is faster off the line with an oil burner under the hood?

Finding out the answer to this question, however, isn’t tough. We had the cars at our disposal, and all that was required was to put them through the paces. We started with the Tata Safari first. The manual trim of the Safari was tested, and it managed to put decent numbers on the paper.

The Safari took 4.6 seconds to show 60 kmph on the speedometer. For the 0-100 kmph run, the Safari took 10.65 seconds, while it took only 15.08 seconds to reach the 120 kmph mark. The 140 kmph came on the speedo in 20.53 seconds.

Moving over to the Mahindra XUV700, it took 5.62 seconds for the 0-60 kmph run. However, the 0-100 kmph dash took only 11.96 seconds. The speedo showed 120 kmph and 140 kmph in 16.96 seconds and 22.53 seconds, respectively. Well, we can conclude that the Safari managed to put better figures here, and it also takes away the title of the faster car here.

It should be noted that both the SUVs were tested in their respective performance modes, Sports mode on the Safari and Zoom mode on the XUV700. Talking of the specifications, the Safari houses an FCA-sourced turbocharged oil burner under its hood, displacing 2000 cubic centimetres and belting out 170 PS against 350 Nm.

The Mahindra XUV700 gets a bigger 2.2L turbocharged diesel to produce higher power and torque output of 185 PS and 420 Nm. Both of these SUVs are available with two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. For the prices, the Safari starts from Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the base-spec XUV700 (5-seater diesel) is priced at Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).