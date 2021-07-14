Tata Safari Vs Full Size SUVs – Price and Specs Comparison

Here’s a detailed comparison of the 2021 Tata Safari and the full-size SUV to give you folks a perspective of how good an alternative it is at an affordable price tag

Tata Safari is the brand’s flagship SUV. Launched early this year, the three-row SUV fights against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. While the 2021 Safari marks the comeback of a strong cult, it is essentially a 7-seat, 3-row iteration of the Harrier, based on the OMEGA platform.

The chassis for the 2021 Safari is derived from the Land Rover’s D8 architecture, making it an AWD-ready SUV, but the home-grown carmaker hasn’t launched an AWD trim yet. Nevertheless, this chassis makes the Safari a potent alternate to the full-size SUVs, namely Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and MG Gloster. In case you have thought about how strongly the Safari fares against these SUVs, here’s a detailed spec and price comparison for you.

Starting with the 2021 Safari, it measures over 4.6 meters in length, around 1.9 meters in width and is roughly 1.8 meters tall. It also has a fairly long wheelbase of 2,741 mm. Also, powering the Safari is a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine that dishes out 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

1. Toyota Fortuner

Talking of the Toyota Fortuner, it is 4,795 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, and 1,835 mm tall. It is longer and taller than the Safari by small margins, but it’s the Safari that is the wider car of the two. The Fortuner’s wheelbase is 4 mm longer than the Safari’s, and it is offered with a bigger 2.8L oil burner that develops 201 Hp and 500 Nm. A petrol mill is also on offer in the Fortuner.

Prices for the Fortuner range from Rs. 30.34 lakh to Rs. 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). However, it is the Safari that gets a long list of features than the Fortuner, including a panoramic sunroof, drive & traction control modes, and Boss mode.

2. Ford Endeavour

The Endeavour is the flagship product of the blue oval in the Indian market. It is priced in between Rs. 33.80 to Rs. 36.25 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Endeavour’s oil burner displaces as much as Safari’s oil burner. It, however, develops 168 Hp and 420 Nm and comes paired to a 10-speed auto as a standard fitment.

In terms of dimensions, the Endeavour is slightly larger than the Safari, by being 4.9 meters long, 1.9 meters wide, and 1.8 meters tall. The wheelbase of the Ford Endeavour is measured at 2,850 mm. While the Endeavour is technically a bigger vehicle than the Safari, the autochthonous SUV turns up as a capable alternative. In terms of features, the Endeavour has a strong edge with park assist and a hands-free tailgate.

3. MG Gloster

The most feature-loaded full-size SUV on sale is the MG Gloster. It gets an Advanced Driver Assistance System that aids it with emergency brake assist, parallel park assist, adaptive cruise control and more. Well, in this department, it wins the match against the Safari.

Also, the Gloster comes with a 4WD drivetrain where the driver can lock the rear differential and gets oodles of grunt from the low-range gearbox. While its engine is as big as the Safari’s, it uses twin turbochargers to puts out 215 Hp and 480 Nm. The gearbox is an 8-speed automatic unit here, which comes as a standard affair across the range.

Dimensionally, the Gloster is the biggest car here. It is 4,985 mm log, 1,926 mm wideh, and 1,867 mm tall. Also, it has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. While the Safari is the smaller car when compared with the MG Gloster, Ford Endeavour, and the Toyota Fortuner, the 2021 Tata Safari is a capable alternative with nearly similar dimensions, a powerful engine, and a cheaper price tag.