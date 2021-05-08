Tata Safari Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 36,000 – New Vs Old Prices

The new-gen Tata Safari has received its first price hike this month, and is now priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles in the Indian market this month. This also includes the new Safari, the prices of which have increased by up to a maximum of Rs. 36,000. Here, we have listed the SUV’s updated prices, along with the old price list for comparison.

The base ‘XE’ model of Tata Safari has become dearer by around Rs. 30,000. As for all other variants, the prices have gone up by around Rs. 36,000. No other changes have been reported on the SUV apart from the increased prices.

Tata Safari gets a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine under the hood. This FCA-sourced powerplant can generate a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, both of which send power exclusively to the front wheels.

The new Safari also has plenty of premium features and equipment on offer. The top-spec trim comes loaded with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), iRA connected car tech, a semi-digital instrument console (with 7-inch TFT MID), a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear parking camera, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cooled storage compartment, etc.

As standard, Tata Safari is available as a 7-seater SUV, but on the ‘XZ+’ and ‘XZA+’ trims (including Adventure Persona models), the SUV can be had in a 6-seater configuration as well. The 6-seat version gets captain chairs in the second row, while the 7-seat version gets regular bench seats.

Tata Safari Price Hike – May 2021 Variant New Price Old Price XE Rs. 14.99 lakh Rs. 14.69 lakh XM Rs. 16.36 lakh Rs. 16.0 lakh XMA Rs. 17.61 lakh Rs. 17.25 lakh XT Rs. 17.81 lakh Rs. 17.45 lakh XT+ Rs. 18.61 lakh Rs. 18.25 lakh XZ Rs. 19.51 lakh Rs. 19.15 lakh XZA Rs. 20.76 lakh Rs. 20.40 lakh XZ+ Rs. 20.35 lakh Rs. 19.99 lakh XZA+ Rs. 21.61 lakh Rs. 21.25 lakh XZ+ Adventure Rs. 20.56 lakh Rs. 20.20 lakh XZA+ Adventure Rs. 21.81 lakh Rs. 21.45 lakh

In the Indian market, the new-gen Tata Safari competes with the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500 (which is slated to be replaced by XUV700 very soon). Hyundai Alcazar, which is scheduled to launch later this month, will also lock horns with the Safari.