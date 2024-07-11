Tata Safari Price Drop By Rs. 1.4 L, XUV700 Price Down By Rs. 2.2 L In Response

While the Tata Safari gets benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh, Mahindra sells the XUV700 with a price drop of up to Rs. 2.2 lakh

Tata Motors is marking its achievement of surpassing 2 million SUV sales with the ‘King of SUVs’ festival, where it has announced revised starting prices for its flagship SUV offerings. The Tata Harrier now begins at Rs. 14.99 lakh, while its three-row counterpart, the Safari, starts at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh on select variants during this celebration.

The Tata Safari directly competes with Mahindra XUV700 in India, which recently went past the two lakh production milestone within three years since its market launch. In response to the price reduction for Safari, Mahindra has reduced the prices of the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims of the XUV700 by up to Rs. 2.2 lakh for the AX7 diesel AT seven-seater.

Currently, the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 carries a starting price of Rs. 19.49 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX7 diesel MT seven-seater gets a price drop of Rs. 1.50 lakh, which is the least of them all. Prospective buyers cannot afford to miss this opportunity as it will be valid only for four months.

Both the AX7 and AX7 L variants are packed with high-end features and technologies including Level 2 ADAS system, leather seat upholstery, all LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charger, sequential turn indicators, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, powered driver seat, Sony 3D audio, a 360-degree camera system, EPB, adaptive cruise control, multiple airbags and so on.

While the Tata Safari derives power from a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine sourced from Fiat producing 170 PS and 350 Nm, the Mahindra XUV700 is equipped with a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol and a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine. Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions are available in both three-row SUVs.

Tata Motors is currently offering substantial benefits on its electric SUVs too. The Nexon EV is now more accessible with benefits of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh. Similarly, the recently launched Punch EV is available with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000.