Tata Safari Launching Tomorrow, Expected Price Rs. 14.49-21.49 Lakh

2021 Tata Safari will be offered in six- and seven-seat options and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm

Tata Motors unveiled the new Safari only a few weeks ago and the nameplate did come as a surprise for many as it was initially thought to carry the Gravitas moniker as it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Nevertheless, the seven-seater SUV based on the Harrier has been a long time coming. Ever since the introduction of the H5X concept, Tata was expected to go big in the mid-size SUV space.

And it did do so with the Harrier based on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform based on Land Rover’s D8. The five-seater entered showrooms in January 2019 and over the last two years, it has emerged as a consistent seller for the homegrown manufacturer and its range will be expanded tomorrow courtesy of the new Safari.

The SUV will be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations and is expected to be priced between Rs. 14.49 lakh and Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Tata Safari has frontal differences courtesy of the redesigned chrome-studded grille. It comes with a new blue shade, redesigned D-pillar, a taller roofline with stepped-up roof, and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels with the same design as the Harrier.

The 2021 Tata Safari mimics the Harrier in terms of equipment as it gets an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, nine-speaker JBL audio, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake in MT and AT, TPMS, push-button start/stop, seven-inch instrumentation, etc.

It is longer and taller than the Harrier and to accommodate the final row of seats, the rear end has been reworked with new LED tail lamps and tailgate. Individual AC vents are also provided for third-row occupants. The new Safari will compete against MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and the likes.

It will be retailed in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ+ trims and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder FCA-sourced diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.