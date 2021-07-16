Tata Safari Imagined As A Four-Seater Convertible In Appealing Fashion

Tata Safari Convertible rendering imagines a four-seater version of the SUV and we must say it does not go out of place whatsoever

We often talk about how convertible cars won’t really suit India but when we get to see digitally rendered images of regular models that are already on sale, we can’t help but wonder the difference it will make. Tata Motors introduced the 2021 Safari earlier this year and it is certainly making a strong impact in the seven-seater SUV space.

It currently rivals Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus. The return of the Safari nameplate does bring back evocative appeal but it has a 4×2 configuration. In a rather wild imagination, a rendering artist has come up with a four-seater convertible version of the Tata Safari and it does not feel out of place at all.

The Impact Design 2.0 based exterior styling goes well with the removable top as the split headlamp cluster, black grille, slender LED DRLs, black bumper up front and rear, black alloy wheels with red black callipers, wraparound LED tail lamps, black wheel arches, blackened Tata badge at the front and back, bold SAFARI lettering, etc look exquisite.

Currently, the Tata Safari is powered by the 170 PS producing 2.0-litre four-cylinder Fiat-sourced diesel engine and is connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit an optional. It is offered with electric parking brake and drive modes and a slew of other assistive and safety features.

The Tata Safari convertible may never come to reality but recent spy shots indicate that a 4×4 version of the three-row SUV could be in the works. Recently, Tata launched the Dark Edition variants of the Altroz and Nexon and later this year, the production version of the HBX concept could arrive.

The micro SUV will be positioned below the Nexon in the brand’s domestic lineup and is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission options. The electric version of the Altroz also appears to be in the pipeline for its market debut in the near future.