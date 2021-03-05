Tata Safari & Harrier Beats MG Hector & Hector Plus In February 2021 Sales

The Tata Safari and Harrier have together managed to outsell the MG Hector and Hector Plus in February 2021 by 75 units

MG Motor became the first brand in India to introduce a three-row version of its existing five-seat mid-size SUV when it launched the MG Hector Plus, based on the MG Hector. While a range of other manufacturers are set to follow suit, Tata Motors recently launched the Safari, which is basically a three-row version of the Harrier.

The Safari nameplate has seen immense success over the years, but many argued that the new-gen model has forgotten its roots. Nonetheless, sales numbers indicate otherwise. Tata Motors managed to sell 1,707 units of the Safari in February 2021 alone, while the carmaker shipped 2,030 units of its five-seat sibling Harrier.

This means that Tata sold a total of 3,737 units of the Safari and Harrier duo combined last month. On the other hand, MG Motor sold 3,662 units of both the Hector and Hector Plus, thus, Tata’s mid-size SUV duo outperformed the two-row and three-row MG Hectors in February 2021 by selling 75 additional units.

It should be noted that MG Motor records its sales in retail numbers, whereas Tata Motors, like almost all other manufacturers, reports sales in wholesales/dispatches from its plant to dealerships across the country. As of now, the MG Hector is priced between Rs 12.89 – 18.42 lakh, whereas the Hector Plus retails from Rs 13.34 lakh to Rs 19.22 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

In contrast, the Tata Harrier has a base price of Rs 13.99 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 20.45 lakh. The Safari is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 14.69 lakh – Rs 21.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Powering the Tata mid-size SUV duo is a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of max power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

The MG Hector and Hector Plus both also get the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre oil burner, but it can only be had with a manual gearbox. Also on offer with the MG cars is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 143 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The MG Hector & Hector Plus petrol can be had with either a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed DCT or even a CVT.