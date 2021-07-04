Tata Safari & Harrier Beat MG Hector & Hector Plus in June 2021 Sales

Tata’s mid-size SUVs – Harrier and Safari outsold the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus on the sales tally for last month.

Tata Motors recorded a 113 per cent growth for the month of June on a YoY basis. Great design and high safety ratings are one of the top reasons for the warm response from the buyers. While the carmaker is still having a tough time competing in the hatchback space, it is hitting the nail hard in the mid-size SUV space.

The brand recorded sales of 2,041 units of the Harrier and sold 1,730 copies of the recently launched Safari. These figures total up to 3,771 units. Interestingly, these figures are higher than the combined sales figure of the MG Hector and the MG Hector Plus. The British-owned Chinese carmaker could only sell 3,002 units of the Hector twins.

Talking of the Tata SUVs, the Harrier and Safari are based on the Land Rover’s D8 architecture derived OMEGA Arc platform. Powering these SUVs is a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged oil burner that develops 170 PS and 350 Nm. These Tata SUVs can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

This same oil burner unit can also be seen under the hoods of MG Hector and MG Hector Plus. However, the MG SUVs can be had with a 1.5L turbo-petrol motor as well, which dishes out 141 PS against 250 Nm. And it can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

In terms of features, both the Tata SUVs are equally loaded, and so is the case with the MG Hector twins. Common features among these SUVs include a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, powered front seats, front & rear seat armrests, parking camera, premium sound system, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. In the Safari, however, buyers get the convenience of Boss mode as well.

Prices for the Tata Harrier start at Rs. 14.29 lakh, while the Safari has a starting price of Rs. 14.99 lakh. The MG Hector, on the other hand, carries a starting price of Rs. 13.17 lakh, whereas the Hector Plus’ base trim is priced at Rs. 13.63 lakh. Soon, these SUVs will face heat from the upcoming 2022 Mahindra XUV700.