Tata Safari Gold Edition Launching Soon In India; Teased

Tata Safari Gold Edition is expected to launch soon in India with High Street Gold exterior colour as in the Altroz

Tata Motors has released a teaser video of the Safari Gold Edition with the desert sand glancing over the Safari name with the signature IPL music in the background symbolising the impending IPL UAE edition, which will take place between September 19 and October 15. “The legend will takeover. Coming soon only at Vivo IPL 2021 UAE” said the teaser video.

Earlier this year, the latest edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended due to concerns over the health crisis and it will resume in UAE. Taking advantage of the fanfare, Tata is expected to unveil the Gold Edition of the Safari on the opening day of the event, and it could be showcased in every match before being handed to a player of high credibility in the season.

While no official details are out yet, it will more likely feature the High Street Gold colour shade that debuted in the Altroz premium hatchback. The homegrown manufacturer is known for introducing special edition variants to keep the consumers interested. The Safari and Harrier SUVs already have the Persona Edition, Camo Edition, and Dark Edition at their disposal.

The Safari could also get the Dark Edition in the near future as it was expanded to Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV recently. The High Street Gold could add uniqueness to the already butch-looking seven-seater SUV. It is currently sold with Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White, and Tropical Mist Adventure paint schemes domestically.

The Tropical Mist was expanded to all variants recently as well. Tata brought back the Safari nameplate earlier this year for the seven-seater version of the Harrier and within five months of its launch, it recorded more than 10,000 unit sales. The Safari competes against MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and the recently launched Mahindra XUV700 in India.

It derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine delivering a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option. Expect no mechanical changes on the Tata Safari Gold Edition.